UK to allocate GBP 168,000 to Kherson region for project to improve life of Ukrainians living in Crimea

The UK will remain at the forefront of international efforts to end Russia's illegitimate control of the Crimean peninsula, and announces new project to improve lives of Ukrainians living in Crimea, the press service of the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office reported.

"The UK stands with Ukraine against the illegal annexation of Crimea and we will continue supporting those whose lives have been impacted by Russia's illegitimate aggression. Russia is trying to cover up its human rights abuses by preventing access to Crimea for international monitors. But we will work closely with the UN and international partners to ensure Russia is held to account," the press service of British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office quoted its minister Dominic Raab as saying.

To mark the seventh anniversary of the illegal annexation, the UK is announcing funding for a new project to improve access to vital services for Ukrainians living in Crimea.

The UK will contribute GBP 168,000 to this project, "which will support the local authorities in the neighboring Kherson region to help those who are struggling to visit hospitals or apply for Ukrainian passports."

The UK also calls on Russia to immediately release all Ukrainian political prisoners held in Crimea and Russia.

Among other things, the UK also welcomes the new International Crimean Platform which will bring together the international community to support the return of Crimea to Ukraine.