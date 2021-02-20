Economy

16:38 20.02.2021

UK to allocate GBP 168,000 to Kherson region for project to improve life of Ukrainians living in Crimea

2 min read
UK to allocate GBP 168,000 to Kherson region for project to improve life of Ukrainians living in Crimea

The UK will remain at the forefront of international efforts to end Russia's illegitimate control of the Crimean peninsula, and announces new project to improve lives of Ukrainians living in Crimea, the press service of the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office reported.

"The UK stands with Ukraine against the illegal annexation of Crimea and we will continue supporting those whose lives have been impacted by Russia's illegitimate aggression. Russia is trying to cover up its human rights abuses by preventing access to Crimea for international monitors. But we will work closely with the UN and international partners to ensure Russia is held to account," the press service of British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office quoted its minister Dominic Raab as saying.

To mark the seventh anniversary of the illegal annexation, the UK is announcing funding for a new project to improve access to vital services for Ukrainians living in Crimea.

The UK will contribute GBP 168,000 to this project, "which will support the local authorities in the neighboring Kherson region to help those who are struggling to visit hospitals or apply for Ukrainian passports."

The UK also calls on Russia to immediately release all Ukrainian political prisoners held in Crimea and Russia.

Among other things, the UK also welcomes the new International Crimean Platform which will bring together the international community to support the return of Crimea to Ukraine.

Tags: #crimea #britain #project
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:08 20.02.2021
Forced Russian passportization affects about 400,000 Ukrainians in ORDLO, more than 2.5 mln in Crimea – Reznikov

Forced Russian passportization affects about 400,000 Ukrainians in ORDLO, more than 2.5 mln in Crimea – Reznikov

11:49 19.02.2021
Kuleba: Recent wave of repressions against Crimean Tatars basis for introduction of new sanctions against Russia

Kuleba: Recent wave of repressions against Crimean Tatars basis for introduction of new sanctions against Russia

20:16 18.02.2021
Kyiv's presidential representative office in ARC refutes info about resumption of railway communication with Crimea before peninsula's de-occupation

Kyiv's presidential representative office in ARC refutes info about resumption of railway communication with Crimea before peninsula's de-occupation

13:18 17.02.2021
Police open criminal proceedings on facts of illegal searches, detentions in occupied Crimea

Police open criminal proceedings on facts of illegal searches, detentions in occupied Crimea

12:22 16.02.2021
Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

14:50 12.02.2021
European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

12:11 01.02.2021
France ready to join Crimean Platform – ambassador

France ready to join Crimean Platform – ambassador

10:46 01.02.2021
Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

16:20 26.01.2021
Slovakia to take part in Crimean Platform summit – MFA

Slovakia to take part in Crimean Platform summit – MFA

10:22 26.01.2021
Russia deploys 32,500 troops in Crimea, restoring nuclear infrastructure, no demarches against

Russia deploys 32,500 troops in Crimea, restoring nuclear infrastructure, no demarches against

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PM urges MPs to unlock work of Energy Ministry, payment of wages in energy sector

AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

Fozzy Group plans to acquire property of Furshet retailer – AMCU

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

LATEST

Zelensky makes changes to composition of Ukraine's Financial Stability Council

Metinvest increases tax payments by 5% in 2020

PrivatBank demands removal of two members of scientific advisory board from case on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies

PM urges MPs to unlock work of Energy Ministry, payment of wages in energy sector

Vitrenko admits compensation of feed-in tariff by increasing tax on carbon dioxide emissions

Oschadbank and Syngenta sign partnership program for lending to farmers

Ukraine, intl organizations finalizing memo on creation of capital market – Shmyhal

EBA proposes to permit sale of electrical goods for cleaning, disinfection during quarantine

AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

Naftogaz intends to boost share of retail gas market to 35% in five years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD