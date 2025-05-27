Interfax-Ukraine
CDTO Campus national educational project considering possibility of entering intl level

Photo: СDTO Campus

The team of the national educational project CDTO Campus is considering the possibility of opening offices outside Ukraine, CEO of CDTO Campus Halyna Pustova said.

"We want CDTO Campus to become the leading educational institution for digital leaders in the world. Already today we see interest in our approach from other countries," Pustova told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, entering the international level is possible in the format of partnerships, joint programs or opening CDTO Campus offices.

However, she said it is still too early to say when this might happen. "We plan to identify key areas of international development early next year, with a focus on those countries where there is a demand for systemic approaches to digital leadership. Our experience has practical value and potential for scaling. Therefore, we see CDTO Campus as a platform that can be useful in a global context," she said.

The project CEO also said the geography of requests for the educational program is quite wide, in particular, Japanese colleagues are interested in such a model.

