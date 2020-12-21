IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

The IMF mission will begin the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on Monday, December 21, the IMF representative office in Ukraine has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The office recalled that the mission will conduct a remote discussion with the Ukrainian authorities on the latest topical economic events, as well as measures and reforms necessary to complete the first review.

The mission is expected to operate for three days this week and then resume meetings after the end of the New Year holidays in January 2021.