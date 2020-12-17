Economy

11:05 17.12.2020

Rada cuts VAT rate on agricultural raw materials from 20% to 14%

2 min read
Rada cuts VAT rate on agricultural raw materials from 20% to 14%

The Verkhovna Rada has lowered the VAT rate for some types of agricultural products from 20% to 14%, having supported bill No. 3656 at second reading.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that 255 MPS backed the bill with the required 226 votes.

According to the bill, it is proposed to establish a preferential tax rate of 14% for operations for deliveries in the customs territory of Ukraine and for the import of agricultural products into Ukraine for whole milk, cattle, live pigs, wheat, rye, barley, oats, corn, soybeans, flax and rapeseed, sunflower and other oilseeds, as well as sugar beets.

"This list contains only those goods that are not sold at retail, that is, those that cannot be taxed applying VAT. VAT for goods such as grain or crude oil is a deposit that is later refunded or turns into other goods at a rate of 20% VAT," MP Marian Zablotsky said, presenting the document in parliament.

As reported, on September 17, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at the first reading bill No. 3656 on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine regarding the rate of value added tax on operations for the supply of certain types of agricultural products, which is proposed to reduce the VAT rate from 20% to 14% for certain types of products (raw materials) in agriculture.

Tags: #agricultural_products #vat
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:22 25.09.2020
Bill on reduction of VAT on some agricultural goods lobbies interests of large agro traders – expert

Bill on reduction of VAT on some agricultural goods lobbies interests of large agro traders – expert

11:15 29.01.2020
MP Hetmantsev proposes to impose 20% tax on Google, Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Alibaba services in Ukraine – bill

MP Hetmantsev proposes to impose 20% tax on Google, Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Alibaba services in Ukraine – bill

14:03 30.08.2018
Poroshenko signs oilseed export VAT bill into law

Poroshenko signs oilseed export VAT bill into law

17:31 28.08.2018
VAT refunds seen as main factor behind weakening of hryvnia

VAT refunds seen as main factor behind weakening of hryvnia

12:24 10.07.2018
MPs propose lowering VAT for berry producers to 7% from 2019

MPs propose lowering VAT for berry producers to 7% from 2019

11:37 20.04.2018
Lawmakers propose introducing zero VAT for milk supplies in Ukraine

Lawmakers propose introducing zero VAT for milk supplies in Ukraine

10:34 08.02.2018
Govt approves rules for paying VAT in installments for imported equipment

Govt approves rules for paying VAT in installments for imported equipment

14:14 05.02.2018
Kernel, Azovstal, Cargill largest VAT refunds recipient in Jan 2018

Kernel, Azovstal, Cargill largest VAT refunds recipient in Jan 2018

12:08 04.01.2018
Lawmakers propose returning VAT refunding for exports of rapeseeds, soybeans

Lawmakers propose returning VAT refunding for exports of rapeseeds, soybeans

12:28 22.12.2017
Rada exempts Ukrainian electric cars from VAT, excise duties in 2018, annuls VAT benefit for electric car taxis, leasing of electric cars

Rada exempts Ukrainian electric cars from VAT, excise duties in 2018, annuls VAT benefit for electric car taxis, leasing of electric cars

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Rada adopts 2021 state budget

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

LATEST

Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

New bus stops to be built in Ukraine – Ukravtodor

Sowing of winter crops for 2021 harvest falls by 9.3% compared to last year

Synevo invests EUR 200,000 in launching next generation of PCR tests for COVID-19

Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

Ukraine withdraws from intl agreements in energy sector concluded within CIS framework

Rada ratifies protocol amending convention with Austria for double taxation avoidance

Danilov expects to restore Ukraine's defense industry together with country's strategic partners

Medical expenses to be record high in 2021 – PM

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD