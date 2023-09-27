Economy

11:53 27.09.2023

Results of talks between agricultural ministers: Poland insists on banning import of Ukrainian agricultural products

The procedure for the Ukrainian government to issue licenses to agricultural entrepreneurs for the export of wheat, rapeseed, corn and sunflower to Poland was discussed by Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky during an online meeting with Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Poland Robert Telus, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported.

According to the report, the parties discussed Ukraine's action plan for exporting agricultural products to Poland.

The Polish minister informed his Ukrainian counterpart that his government was studying mechanisms for issuing licenses to Ukrainian exporters. The Polish government is discussing this issue, in particular, determining who will approve or not approve the issuance of such licenses.

At the same time, Telus drew attention to the fact that Poland would like Ukraine to withdraw the complaint filed with the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding restrictions on the export of agricultural products to neighboring European countries.

According to Solsky, in the coming days there will be a trilateral meeting of the ministers of agriculture of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania on the transfer of veterinary control to the territory of the country of export destination to improve transit through Poland.

A similar procedure must be agreed upon for the transit of agricultural products from Polish territory to Germany, the minister explained and recalled that in August such a control mechanism was agreed upon by Hungary and Slovakia.

As the Polish minister told reporters following an online meeting, his government "takes a clear position: grain from Ukraine cannot enter the Polish market."

As the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland reported on Twitter, "Ukraine accepted our arguments."

Telus also confirmed to reporters that he had asked the representative of the Ukrainian government to withdraw Ukraine's complaint to the WTO as groundless. "We want to look for solutions for the future, to build mechanisms that will allow grain to flow where it did before the war," he said.

According to the minister, transit issues were discussed during negotiations with his Ukrainian colleague. Poland is in the final stage of transferring control to Lithuanian ports. The Ukrainian side proposed to transfer control also to German ports.

"During negotiations with Minister Solsky, a licensing proposal was made, which Poland will analyze. However, there are no corresponding procedures yet. The most important thing is that grain does not flow into Poland at this time," the press service of the Polish Agrarian Ministry quoted Telus as saying.

The agricultural ministers of both countries agreed in a week to again discuss the results of consideration of the issue of introducing a licensing procedure.

Tags: #grain #agricultural_products

