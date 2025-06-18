VAT refunds for Jan-May 2025 increase by almost 24% – Tax Service

Value added tax (VAT) refunds for January-May 2025 reached UAH 70.9 billion, which is 23.8%, or UAH 13.3 billion more year-over-year, and 15% (UAH 9.3 billion) more than in 2023, the State Tax Service of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

According to the service's statement in the Telegram channel, taxpayers were refunded UAH 15.5 billion for May 2025.

"This is 22.3% (UAH 2.8 billion more) more than in May 2024. Compared to May 2023, the figure increased by 55.9% (UAH 5.6 billion more)," the service said.