Alcohol industry reduces tax payments against background of revenue growth in March 2025 - Hetmantsev

Producers of alcoholic beverages in March 2025 reduced the VAT efficiency rate to 4.5%, which is 1.8 percentage points less compared to the same period in 2024 (6.3%), said Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the parliamentary committee on taxation and customs policy, on Telegram.

According to him, according to cash registers, the retail trade of the industry in the specified period showed an increase in revenue of UAH 12.99 billion.

He reported that with the growth of total revenue in the country, the average amount of revenue per license in March 2025 decreased by 2% compared to March 2024 - to UAH 124,000.

This indicator is associated with the rapid growth in the number of licenses issued this year: the number of active licenses for the retail trade of alcoholic beverages since the beginning of the year has increased by 20,125 units compared to December last year and is 104,677 units. As a result, in March, UAH 685.5 million was paid in excise tax on products produced in Ukraine, which is UAH 3.2 million, or 0.5%, less compared to the same period in 2024, the MP explained.

The head of the parliamentary committee advised the State Tax Service to urgently pay attention to the industry.