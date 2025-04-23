Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:45 23.04.2025

Alcohol industry reduces tax payments against background of revenue growth in March 2025 - Hetmantsev

2 min read
Alcohol industry reduces tax payments against background of revenue growth in March 2025 - Hetmantsev

Producers of alcoholic beverages in March 2025 reduced the VAT efficiency rate to 4.5%, which is 1.8 percentage points less compared to the same period in 2024 (6.3%), said Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the parliamentary committee on taxation and customs policy, on Telegram.

According to him, according to cash registers, the retail trade of the industry in the specified period showed an increase in revenue of UAH 12.99 billion.

He reported that with the growth of total revenue in the country, the average amount of revenue per license in March 2025 decreased by 2% compared to March 2024 - to UAH 124,000.

This indicator is associated with the rapid growth in the number of licenses issued this year: the number of active licenses for the retail trade of alcoholic beverages since the beginning of the year has increased by 20,125 units compared to December last year and is 104,677 units. As a result, in March, UAH 685.5 million was paid in excise tax on products produced in Ukraine, which is UAH 3.2 million, or 0.5%, less compared to the same period in 2024, the MP explained.

The head of the parliamentary committee advised the State Tax Service to urgently pay attention to the industry.

Tags: #alcohol_industry #hetmantsev #vat

MORE ABOUT

16:24 15.04.2025
Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

16:17 20.12.2024
Head of Rada Committee Hetmantsev advocates lowering income tax after war

Head of Rada Committee Hetmantsev advocates lowering income tax after war

17:41 02.10.2024
Rada committee head: Situation in country requires increase in military tax, VAT

Rada committee head: Situation in country requires increase in military tax, VAT

17:39 01.04.2024
Vegetables, fruits worth UAH 141.2 mln imported to Ukraine at reduced prices in March – Hetmantsev

Vegetables, fruits worth UAH 141.2 mln imported to Ukraine at reduced prices in March – Hetmantsev

10:19 15.02.2024
State budget revenues growth by 0.5% of GDP in 2024 included in program with IMF achievable, but anything more to require radical decisions – Hetmantsev

State budget revenues growth by 0.5% of GDP in 2024 included in program with IMF achievable, but anything more to require radical decisions – Hetmantsev

19:44 30.01.2024
Chernihiv region business announces massive blocking of tax invoices

Chernihiv region business announces massive blocking of tax invoices

12:13 22.08.2023
Gambling business must pay up to UAH 7 bln in taxes for 2022 – MP Hetmantsev

Gambling business must pay up to UAH 7 bln in taxes for 2022 – MP Hetmantsev

11:08 22.08.2023
Roadmap for preparing National Revenue Strategy already sent to IMF – MP Hetmantsev

Roadmap for preparing National Revenue Strategy already sent to IMF – MP Hetmantsev

10:51 22.08.2023
State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

09:16 22.08.2023
Hetmantsev hopes to return clients' access to assets in sanctioned Freedom Finance after ten months of securities commission's inactivity

Hetmantsev hopes to return clients' access to assets in sanctioned Freedom Finance after ten months of securities commission's inactivity

HOT NEWS

NBU approves sale of Idea Bank to Tigipko

IMF downgrades global GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 2.8%, confirms 2% for Ukraine

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Macro situation in Ukraine in Q1 2025 better than previous expectations - Finance Minister

LATEST

Sky Bank accredits Kyiv's Greenville Park residential complex to eOselia program

Over 24,000 families to receive compensation for damaged housing thanks to $84 mln from World Bank

Partner contributions to Ukraine Energy Support Fund reach EUR 1.2 bln

AFU purchases from state budget in March increase to UAH 89.4 bln, payments to military to UAH 92 bln

NBU approves sale of Idea Bank to Tigipko

Economic growth in Ukraine in Q1 2025 amounts to 1.1% - IER

Ukrnafta ready to sue for rejection of its bid for building almost 70 MW of capacity at tender – commission head

IMF downgrades global GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 2.8%, confirms 2% for Ukraine

Net FX interventions by Ukraine's National Bank down 43.2% last week

Ukrainian govt proposes harmonizing agricultural support mechanisms with EU standards

AD
AD