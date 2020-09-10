IMF notes importance of new anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine

Building an effective anti-corruption system has been a critical element of the IMF's cooperation with Ukraine in recent years, IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice has said at a briefing, declining to comment directly on the Constitutional Court's decision on the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"I can say on Ukraine that creating an effective anti-corruption framework has been a critical element of IMF engagement with Ukraine for last few years," he said.

"Maintaining the independence, integrity of the NABU, the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office, the High Anti-Corruption Court was the key to structural reforms and to unlock a stronger, more equitable growth, a prerequisite under the current IMF supported program," he noted.

According to him, discussions about the current Stand-By Arrangement continue.

He added he could not voice a date of the mission on its first review.