Ukraine has enough fuel resources for next winter – Energy minister

Ukraine has enough fuel resources by the start of the heating season 2020/2021, acting Energy Minister Olha Buslavets has said.

"Today we are fully provided with fuel resources by the beginning of the heating season, both coal and gas," Buslavets said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to her, all repair programs of power equipment are being implemented in line with the schedule and all measures are being taken to prepare for the start of the heating season, including anticipatory possible problems.

As previously reported with reference to Buslavets, Ukraine has consistently high reserves of fuel at TPPs and CHPPs: coal is 1.9 times higher than last year, fuel oil is 1.4 times higher.