Economy

16:43 23.06.2020

Zelensky creates coordination council to implement Big Construction project

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by his decree ordered to create the coordination council to implement the Big Construction project led by Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"To establish a coordination council for the implementation of the Big Construction program as an advisory body under the President of Ukraine, which main task is to monitor the situation and develop proposals for implementing effective measures to implement the Big Construction program," Zelensky said in decree No. 246/2020 dated June 23, posted on the president's website.

By the same decree, Zelensky decided to establish that this coordination council is authorized to receive the necessary information, documents and materials from the government and local governments, enterprises, institutions, organizations; invite to meetings and hear information from representatives of ministries, other central and local executive authorities, heads of state-owned enterprises, institutions and organizations on issues within its competence.

Zelensky by this decree approved the staff of the council.

So, Tymoshenko was appointed the head, and the council also includes Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Chernyshov, Head of the State Automobile Roads Agency Oleksandr Kubrakov, First Deputy head of the President's Office Serhiy Trofimov, and Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Sokolovska.

The coordination council also includes Director General of the Directorate for Regional Policy and Decentralization of the Government of Ukraine Olha Buhai, Director of the Department for Infrastructure and Technical Regulation of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers Natalia Kozlovska (by her consent), Advisor to the head of the Government of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak and Advisor to the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Olena Symonenko (by consent).

This decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

