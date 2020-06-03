IMF meeting to approve new SBA expected before June 10 – Ukrainian PM

A meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to approve the new Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) is expected before June 10, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"A meeting of the IMF Board will take place before June 10, at which the final decision will be made on the allocation of tranche for Ukraine in the total amount of $5 billion," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

He added that among the structural benchmarks, in particular, strengthening corporate governance of state-owned enterprises, the independence of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, customs and tax reform were identified.

"I also want to emphasize that the government will improve the program of social support for people," the prime minister said.