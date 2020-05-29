Ukraine ready to discuss expansion of range of food export to Japan – Economy minister

Ukraine is ready to discuss the expansion of the range of food export to the Japanese market, Minister of Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko has said during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Takashi Kurai.

"Ukraine is ready to further intensify a constructive dialogue on expanding the range of Ukrainian food products on the Japanese market," the press service said on the ministry's website, citing the minister as saying.

The parties discussed trade and economic cooperation and exchange of experience in the fight against COVID-19.

The minister also noted Ukraine's interest in attracting Japanese investment in promising sectors such as IT, infrastructure, agriculture, space, environmental protection, solid waste management, renewable energy and other sectors.

According to the results of January-March 2020, the volume of bilateral trade between Ukraine and Japan exceeded $273 million, which is 20% more compared to the same period in 2019.

At the end of 2019, the volume of Japanese investment in Ukraine amounted to $139.86 million.