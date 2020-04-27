Economy

09:57 27.04.2020

U.S. ready to continue cooperation with Ukraine on energy reforms – Kvien

1 min read

The United States is ready to cooperate with Ukraine on energy reforms, Kristina A. Kvien U.S. Chargés d'affaires ad interim to Ukraine has said during a virtual meeting with acting Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine Olha Buslavets.

"Kvien underscored the United States' readiness to continue partnering with Ukraine on reforms to enhance the transparency and sustainability of Ukraine's energy sector," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter on Friday.

Tags: #usa #energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:57 27.04.2020
When appointing tax and customs heads important to stick to fair rules – joint statement of US, EU

When appointing tax and customs heads important to stick to fair rules – joint statement of US, EU

16:00 25.04.2020
Govt creates energy crisis response team led by PM – MP

Govt creates energy crisis response team led by PM – MP

12:29 17.04.2020
US firmly supports SMM work in Donbas, urges Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

US firmly supports SMM work in Donbas, urges Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

11:09 17.04.2020
U.S. to increase aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19 by $9.1 mln - Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

U.S. to increase aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19 by $9.1 mln - Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

16:02 13.04.2020
U.S. delivers extra vehicles for Ukrainian Army

U.S. delivers extra vehicles for Ukrainian Army

17:38 09.04.2020
Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

09:52 09.04.2020
New proposal on green energy submitted to Ukrainian govt – Energy Community

New proposal on green energy submitted to Ukrainian govt – Energy Community

17:16 13.03.2020
Ukraine, U.S. agree on annual supplies of 6-8 bcm of LNG for hub creation

Ukraine, U.S. agree on annual supplies of 6-8 bcm of LNG for hub creation

11:29 04.03.2020
Energy Community Secretariat receives complaint regarding DTEK operation on Burshtyn Island

Energy Community Secretariat receives complaint regarding DTEK operation on Burshtyn Island

10:13 02.03.2020
US Department of Defense orders next batch of Javelin weapon systems for Ukraine, partner countries

US Department of Defense orders next batch of Javelin weapon systems for Ukraine, partner countries

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU, Cabinet to present programs of mortgage at 10%, preferential loans for payment of wages this week – Zelensky

Naftogaz has no plans to import gas – Kobolev

Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

Finance Minister Marchenko sees grounds for investigating actions of ex-heads of customs, tax services

LATEST

NBU, Cabinet to present programs of mortgage at 10%, preferential loans for payment of wages this week – Zelensky

Naftogaz has no plans to import gas – Kobolev

Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

Ukraine's finance minister denies surprise of decision to dismiss heads of customs, tax services

Finance Minister Marchenko sees grounds for investigating actions of ex-heads of customs, tax services

Nuclear safety bill in final version to allow Energoatom to take out loan of EUR 200 mln – MP Gerus

Govt to appoint new heads of tax, customs services following simplified rules – Finance minister

Nonresidents to be able to deposit cash in foreign currency in customs authorities' accounts as collateral – NBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD