U.S. ready to continue cooperation with Ukraine on energy reforms – Kvien

The United States is ready to cooperate with Ukraine on energy reforms, Kristina A. Kvien U.S. Chargés d'affaires ad interim to Ukraine has said during a virtual meeting with acting Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine Olha Buslavets.

"Kvien underscored the United States' readiness to continue partnering with Ukraine on reforms to enhance the transparency and sustainability of Ukraine's energy sector," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter on Friday.