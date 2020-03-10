Inflation in Ukraine falls to 2.4% year-over-year in Feb – statistics

Consumer prices in Ukraine after a rise by 0.1% in January, fell by 0.3% in February 2020, while in February 2019 their growth was 0.5%, the State Statistics Service has said.

As a result, in annual terms, inflation in February 2020 slowed to 2.4% from 3.2% in January and 4.1% in 2019.

According to the State Statistics Service, underlying inflation in February this year for the third month in a row remained at level – minus 0.1%, as a result, underlying inflation in annual terms also fell from 3.3% to 3.0%.

The National Bank of Ukraine at the end of January improved its inflation forecast for 2020 from 5% to 4.8%. "Starting in January and for most of the year, it will be below the target range of 5% ± 1 pp. However, it will accelerate in the fourth quarter," the NBU said. According to the central bank, before the end of the year inflation will return to the target range.