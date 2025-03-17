Growth of capital investment in Ukraine was 35% in 2024 – statistics

The volume of capital investment in Ukraine in 2024 compared to 2023 increased by 35.1% and amounted to UAH 534.4 billion, the State Statistics Service reported.

The main source of financing for capital investment last year remained the own funds of enterprises and organizations, which accounted for 71% of the total volume.

The agency specifies that the share of the state budget was 10.9%, funds of the population for housing construction - 6.1%, local budgets - 5.7%, bank and other loan financing - 3.8%, funds of foreign investors - only 0.1%.

A significant share of capital investments was used in machinery and equipment - 32.8%, engineering structures - 27.2%, vehicles - 10.1% of all investments.

According to the State Statistics Service, the largest increase in capital investments in 2024 was in the field of transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities - by 77.5%, to UAH 46.8 billion, in the field of law and accounting - by 73.2%, to UAH 8.2 billion.

In wholesale and retail trade, the volume of capital investments increased by 68.2%, to UAH 44.2 billion, in information and telecommunications - by 67%, to UAH 25.8 billion, in education - by 63.4%, to UAH 2.4 billion, in the field of professional, scientific and technical activities - by 62.4%, to UAH 11.4 billion.

The agency indicates that in real estate transactions last year the growth was 57.6% - up to UAH 9.3 billion, in advertising activities - 45%, up to UAH 300 million, scientific research and development - 39.8%, up to UAH 2.9 billion, in construction - 36.1%, up to UAH 41.7 billion, agriculture - 35.5%, up to UAH 42.9 billion, in public administration and defense - 31.4%, up to UAH 61 billion, in industry - by 23.1%, up to UAH 209.1 billion.

According to the statistics agency, capital investments in Ukraine in 2023 increased by 41.4% to UAH 395.5 billion.