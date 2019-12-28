Economy

11:10 28.12.2019

Ukraine will be able to invest in infrastructure in three years – Krykliy

1 min read
Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy thinks that in three years the national budget of Ukraine will be replenished enough to ensure investment in the infrastructure, passenger transportation services, housing and utilities and other socially important spheres.

"I think that our government team should focus on bringing economy out of shadows. This will allow transferring significant amounts from tax haven 'pockets' of 'unknown' oligarchs directly to the budget," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Krykliy added that the big unshadowing program will give the country an opportunity to invest in the infrastructure, passenger transportation services, housing and utilities and other socially important spheres from the national budget.

"I think this task could be implemented within three years," the minister said.

