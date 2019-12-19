Economy

Ukraine, Russia, EC have protocol bringing them closer to gas transit contract – Ukraine's energy minister

Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the European Commission, based on the results of negotiations held in Berlin on Thursday, have drawn up a protocol that brings them closer to the signing of a gas transit contract, Ukrainian Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksiy Orzhel has said.

"We've done a good job today, we've worked very well on the final protocol of the solution that brings us closer to the signing of the final agreements," he said.

According to him, the results must be endorsed by the political leadership in Kyiv and Moscow.

"In the near future, I am sure, we will achieve positive results for all the parties," he said.

