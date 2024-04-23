Economy

11:29 23.04.2024

Ukrnafta increases reserves by 3 mln tonnes of oil, 600 mcm of gas

PJSC Ukrnafta has increased its reserves and resources by more than 3 million tonnes of oil and 600 million cubic meters of gas thanks to the expansion of the boundaries of existing special permits in Western Ukraine, company director Serhiy Koretsky said on Facebook.

"The reason for expanding the boundaries of special permits is to bring their sizes to the contours of the productive deposits of the fields. The corresponding orders from the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine have already been received," he wrote.

In particular, the area of the first section after expanding the boundaries increased by more than 50% and now amounts to 0.93 square kilometers. The total volume of reserves increased by 221,000 tonnes of oil and 19 million cubic meters of gas.

The area of the second section increased by a third – to 8.7 square kilometers. The total volume of reserves increased by 836,000 tonnes of oil and 402 million cubic meters of gas.

The third special permit has been increased by 36%, the area of the site is now 7.12 square kilometers. The total volume of reserves increased by more than 1.9 million tonnes of oil and 205 million cubic meters of gas dissolved in oil.

Koretsky also clarified that by 2023, Ukrnafta had only expanded the boundaries of special permits twice, and already last year, by increasing the boundaries of two fields, it increased total reserves by 330,000 tonnes of oil and condensate and 618 million cubic meters of gas.

