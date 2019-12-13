Economy

12:23 13.12.2019

Ukraine, Moldova sign memorandum of understanding on gas supply security

 The Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry of Ukraine and the Economy and Infrastructure Ministry of Moldova have signed a memorandum of understanding on security of gas supply.

The document was signed in Chisinau, Moldova, on Friday, representative of the Energy Community Svitlana Karpyshyna has said.

"Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Infrastructure of the Republic of Moldova and the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine on the cooperation in the area of security of gas supply was signed today in Chisinau. I hope we will never need to implement it," she wrote on Facebook.

As reported, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide Moldova with $50 million to finance alternative purchase of natural gas from NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy during a month if transit of Russian gas through Ukraine is stopped.

