Economy

18:58 28.11.2019

Lviv airport could become intermodal transport hub

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine is considering the function of an intermodal transport hub for Lviv airport, according to the website of the ministry.

"The airport could become a full-fledged intermodal transport hub, which will allow merging a lot of connections and it will be convenient, first of all, for business," Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy said.

He said that the ministry will contribute to the development of aviation.

"According to the concession of this airport: we now want to understand where the state can use the opportunities and resources more efficiently. There are many projects where the state is an inefficient manager and it is better to attract the private sector. That is why we are studying the possibilities of concessions," the minister said.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to connect the airport and Lviv train station by train.

Tags: #lviv_airport #krykliy #infrastructure_ministry #infrastructure
