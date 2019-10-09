Economy

17:12 09.10.2019

Inflation amounts to 0.7% in Sept, slows to 7.5% year-over-year – statistics

1 min read
Inflation amounts to 0.7% in Sept, slows to 7.5% year-over-year – statistics

Consumer prices in Ukraine after a decline in August by 0.3% and in July by 0.6% grew by 0.7% in September, Ukraine's State Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

According to its data, inflation in Ukraine in September 2019 amounted to 7.5% from a year ago, while in August it was 8.8%, and in July some 9.1%.

Underlying inflation in September was 1.2% compared with minus 0.1% in August.

Since the beginning of the year, consumer prices in Ukraine have grown by 3.4%, while underlying inflation was 3.3%.

Tags: #inflation #statistics
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:12 23.09.2019
Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Aug accelerates to 1.7% – statistics

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Aug accelerates to 1.7% – statistics

17:38 09.09.2019
Deflation in Ukraine stands at 0.3% in Aug – statistics

Deflation in Ukraine stands at 0.3% in Aug – statistics

18:28 14.08.2019
GDP growth in Ukraine in Q2 accelerates to 4.6%

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q2 accelerates to 4.6%

15:55 14.08.2019
Low inflation will be observed in next month or two – Danylyshyn

Low inflation will be observed in next month or two – Danylyshyn

09:55 01.08.2019
Public debt for housing services in Ukraine 3.6% down in June

Public debt for housing services in Ukraine 3.6% down in June

13:16 29.07.2019
Almost 248,900 Ukrainians in H1 enter Russia on private visit, another 213,200 for work

Almost 248,900 Ukrainians in H1 enter Russia on private visit, another 213,200 for work

11:24 02.07.2019
Public debt for housing services in Ukraine 9.8% down in May

Public debt for housing services in Ukraine 9.8% down in May

09:50 02.07.2019
Savings of Ukrainians UAH 49 bln down in Q1, 2019

Savings of Ukrainians UAH 49 bln down in Q1, 2019

17:39 08.05.2019
Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 1% in April, to 8.8% in annual terms

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 1% in April, to 8.8% in annual terms

09:40 21.03.2019
Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Extending gas transit contract with Gazprom under old rules does not suit Ukraine – PM Honcharuk

Preparation of Ukraine for certification of TSO of Ukraine completed by 90%, some important tasks left to be settled – Kopac

Kobolev says Gazprom could enter Ukrainian gas supply market from Jan 2020

Naftogaz head sees no reason to extend transit contract with Gazprom on old terms

PrivatBank sees net profit rise by more than 5 times in nine months

LATEST

Extending gas transit contract with Gazprom under old rules does not suit Ukraine – PM Honcharuk

Preparation of Ukraine for certification of TSO of Ukraine completed by 90%, some important tasks left to be settled – Kopac

Kobolev says Gazprom could enter Ukrainian gas supply market from Jan 2020

Infrastructure Ministry announces submission of applications for concession tender of Kherson Sea Port

Naftogaz head sees no reason to extend transit contract with Gazprom on old terms

PrivatBank sees net profit rise by more than 5 times in nine months

Ukraine, EU ready to revise Association Agreement in part of trading this autumn

PGO serves notice of suspicion of embezzling UAH 245,000 to ex-director of SOE Ukrvaktsyna

EBRD, EU providing up to EUR 70 mln credit line to three Ukrainian banks to support local SME

Zelensky appoints Yermak, Smeliansky as members of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board, removes Arakhamia from it – decree

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD