Inflation amounts to 0.7% in Sept, slows to 7.5% year-over-year – statistics

Consumer prices in Ukraine after a decline in August by 0.3% and in July by 0.6% grew by 0.7% in September, Ukraine's State Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

According to its data, inflation in Ukraine in September 2019 amounted to 7.5% from a year ago, while in August it was 8.8%, and in July some 9.1%.

Underlying inflation in September was 1.2% compared with minus 0.1% in August.

Since the beginning of the year, consumer prices in Ukraine have grown by 3.4%, while underlying inflation was 3.3%.