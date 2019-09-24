Economy

18:29 24.09.2019

Naftogaz almost doubles net profit in H1, 2019

1 min read
Naftogaz almost doubles net profit in H1, 2019

Naftogaz Ukrainy in January-June 2019 saw net profit rise by 1.8 times (by UAH 11.102 billion) compared to the same period in 2018, to UAH 24.704 billion.

According to the consolidated statements posted on the company's website, its sales revenue in the first half of 2019 decreased by 0.9% (by UAH 1.174 billion), to UAH 130.937 billion, while gross profit rose by 22.2% (by UAH 8.45 billion), to UAH 46.577 billion.

In terms of geography of sales revenues, the largest share was that of domestic revenues (in January-June 2019 some UAH 89.616 billion, in January-June 2018 some UAH 95.391 billion), the Russian Federation (UAH 39.781 billion and UAH 35.211 billion), Europe (UAH 1.362 billion and UAH 1.251 billion), and Egypt (UAH 178 million and UAH 258 million).

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises of the country. The group is a monopolist in the transit and storage of natural gas in underground storage facilities, as well as in transportation of oil by pipeline through the country.

Tags: #naftogaz #gaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:48 24.09.2019
Naftogaz says Gazprom's debt has increased by $257 mln over non-fulfillment of tribunal's ruling

Naftogaz says Gazprom's debt has increased by $257 mln over non-fulfillment of tribunal's ruling

10:13 23.09.2019
U.S. Ambassador to Germany at meeting with Naftogaz top manager underscores U.S. opposition to Nord Stream2, support for Ukraine's energy independence

U.S. Ambassador to Germany at meeting with Naftogaz top manager underscores U.S. opposition to Nord Stream2, support for Ukraine's energy independence

16:11 19.09.2019
EU welcomes Ukraine's decision on Naftogaz unbundling as important element for success of gas talks with Russia

EU welcomes Ukraine's decision on Naftogaz unbundling as important element for success of gas talks with Russia

10:19 19.09.2019
Ukraine strengthens its position in gas transit talks thanks to approval of new unbundling plan – minister

Ukraine strengthens its position in gas transit talks thanks to approval of new unbundling plan – minister

16:03 18.09.2019
Updated unbundling model retains Naftogaz ability to protect Ukraine's interests in Stockholm

Updated unbundling model retains Naftogaz ability to protect Ukraine's interests in Stockholm

10:22 16.09.2019
Ukraine, Slovakia's GTS ready to replace OPAL services for Gazprom – Naftogaz head

Ukraine, Slovakia's GTS ready to replace OPAL services for Gazprom – Naftogaz head

10:05 16.09.2019
Fitch upgrades Naftogaz to 'B'

Fitch upgrades Naftogaz to 'B'

12:56 13.09.2019
Ukraine reduces gas consumption by 8% in eight months – Ukrtransgaz

Ukraine reduces gas consumption by 8% in eight months – Ukrtransgaz

12:07 13.09.2019
Naftogaz to cut gas price for public by 3.4% in Sept

Naftogaz to cut gas price for public by 3.4% in Sept

13:54 09.09.2019
Gas stocks at Ukrainian UGS reach 18.7 bcm – Naftogaz

Gas stocks at Ukrainian UGS reach 18.7 bcm – Naftogaz

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's banks more than triple net profit in eight months

Naftogaz says Gazprom's debt has increased by $257 mln over non-fulfillment of tribunal's ruling

'Kolomoisky factor' remains key fear for investors after election in Ukraine – Dragon Capital head

Ukraine interested in cooperation with Japan in IT sphere – PM

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Aug accelerates to 1.7% – statistics

LATEST

Ukraine's banks more than triple net profit in eight months

Laws regulating non-banking financial market need full reboot – Rozhkova

'Kolomoisky factor' remains key fear for investors after election in Ukraine – Dragon Capital head

Rada passes 'cashback' bill

Ukraine interested in cooperation with Japan in IT sphere – PM

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Aug accelerates to 1.7% – statistics

Kyiv's Commercial Court to consider Kolomoisky's PrivatBank share return lawsuit on Sept 24

Businesses forecast forex rate UAH 28 per U.S. dollar in 2020 – EBA

Ukroboronprom may be incorporated into state holding system proposed PM – Abromavicius

Ukroboronprom may be incorporated into state holding system proposed PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD