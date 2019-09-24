Naftogaz almost doubles net profit in H1, 2019

Naftogaz Ukrainy in January-June 2019 saw net profit rise by 1.8 times (by UAH 11.102 billion) compared to the same period in 2018, to UAH 24.704 billion.

According to the consolidated statements posted on the company's website, its sales revenue in the first half of 2019 decreased by 0.9% (by UAH 1.174 billion), to UAH 130.937 billion, while gross profit rose by 22.2% (by UAH 8.45 billion), to UAH 46.577 billion.

In terms of geography of sales revenues, the largest share was that of domestic revenues (in January-June 2019 some UAH 89.616 billion, in January-June 2018 some UAH 95.391 billion), the Russian Federation (UAH 39.781 billion and UAH 35.211 billion), Europe (UAH 1.362 billion and UAH 1.251 billion), and Egypt (UAH 178 million and UAH 258 million).

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises of the country. The group is a monopolist in the transit and storage of natural gas in underground storage facilities, as well as in transportation of oil by pipeline through the country.