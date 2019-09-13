Naftogaz to cut gas price for public by 3.4% in Sept

Naftogaz Ukrainy in September will reduce the price of natural gas for the population and other PSO consumers by 3.4% (by UAH 159.91) compared to the August price, to UAH 4,494 per 1,000 cubic meters (excluding VAT and transportation costs), the Naftogaz press service has said.

Naftogaz noted that the final price for consumers will depend on the gas distribution tariff.

According to the company's calculations, since April of this year, the price at which Naftogaz sells gas for the needs of the population and other protected consumers (PSO) has been reduced by almost 28%.