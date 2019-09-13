Economy

12:07 13.09.2019

Naftogaz to cut gas price for public by 3.4% in Sept

1 min read
Naftogaz to cut gas price for public by 3.4% in Sept

 Naftogaz Ukrainy in September will reduce the price of natural gas for the population and other PSO consumers by 3.4% (by UAH 159.91) compared to the August price, to UAH 4,494 per 1,000 cubic meters (excluding VAT and transportation costs), the Naftogaz press service has said.

Naftogaz noted that the final price for consumers will depend on the gas distribution tariff.

According to the company's calculations, since April of this year, the price at which Naftogaz sells gas for the needs of the population and other protected consumers (PSO) has been reduced by almost 28%.

Tags: #naftogaz #gaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:56 13.09.2019
Ukraine reduces gas consumption by 8% in eight months – Ukrtransgaz

Ukraine reduces gas consumption by 8% in eight months – Ukrtransgaz

13:54 09.09.2019
Gas stocks at Ukrainian UGS reach 18.7 bcm – Naftogaz

Gas stocks at Ukrainian UGS reach 18.7 bcm – Naftogaz

15:45 06.09.2019
Ukraine tests work of Soyuz gas pipeline in reverse mode

Ukraine tests work of Soyuz gas pipeline in reverse mode

12:48 02.09.2019
Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

17:49 21.08.2019
Energy Minister insists on supplying gas to Luhansk TPP at special price

Energy Minister insists on supplying gas to Luhansk TPP at special price

10:33 20.08.2019
NCER will need about four months to consider documents for certification of new GTS operator

NCER will need about four months to consider documents for certification of new GTS operator

17:50 15.08.2019
Naftogaz gives up idea of splitting Ukrnafta – Vitrenko

Naftogaz gives up idea of splitting Ukrnafta – Vitrenko

17:41 15.08.2019
Naftogaz wants to recover $3 bln from Gazprom at the end of 2020 – Vitrenko

Naftogaz wants to recover $3 bln from Gazprom at the end of 2020 – Vitrenko

10:31 15.08.2019
Govt decision to supply gas to Luhansk TPP at low price to cost UAH 120-300 mln every month to Naftogaz, budget – Naftogaz

Govt decision to supply gas to Luhansk TPP at low price to cost UAH 120-300 mln every month to Naftogaz, budget – Naftogaz

11:58 12.08.2019
Kobolev welcomes Zelensky's support for concession bill

Kobolev welcomes Zelensky's support for concession bill

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

Appeal court suspends decision of Kyiv's business court that closes Centrenergo bankruptcy case

Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

Hague arbitration refuses Russia's request to revise issue of jurisdiction on Crimean lawsuit of PrivatBank

There will be no monopoly for Kolomoisky in Ukraine either –Zelensky

LATEST

Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

Energy regulator plans three-phase increase in crude oil pipelines' tariffs

Appeal court suspends decision of Kyiv's business court that closes Centrenergo bankruptcy case

Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

Hague arbitration refuses Russia's request to revise issue of jurisdiction on Crimean lawsuit of PrivatBank

Nova Poshta launches nightly delivery by air from Lviv to Dnipro

There will be no monopoly for Kolomoisky in Ukraine either –Zelensky

SkyUp will launch flights to UAE from Zaporizhia, Lviv and Kharkiv in late Oct

Zelensky announces restart of AMC while retaining its incumbent head

Zelensky about tycoons: We offer normal rules, there won't be monopolists in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD