16:42 03.08.2019

Resolving energy security issue important especially in context of preparation for heating season – NSDC secretary

Resolving energy security issue important especially in context of preparation for heating season – NSDC secretary

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk has said that settling of energy security issue is of top priority, in particular, in the gas supply sphere in the context of preparations for the new heating season.

"We have to solve this issue, and there can be no half measures," Danilyuk said at a meeting of the expert group on protecting interests in the energy sector devoted to urgent threats to Ukraine's national security in the gas sector, the press service of the NSDC said on Friday.

According to the press service, the meeting participants discussed current threats to Ukraine's national security in the gas sector and the issues of unbundling of Naftogaz Ukrainy.

