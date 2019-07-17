Ukraine's Accounting Chamber to start Naftogaz audit on July 19

The Accounting Chamber of Ukraine plans to begin an audit at NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy on Friday, July 19.

Accounting Chamber head Valeriy Patskan told reporters after a government meeting on Wednesday that auditors were unable on July 15 to get to Ukrtransgaz, which is wholly owned by Naftogaz.

"As of July 15, our audit group lead by a member of the Accounting Chamber was trying to get to Ukrtransgaz, where there was reportedly no head in the office. We drew up a protocol, registered it in the Unified State Register. Our next action is at Naftogaz on Friday, where, probably, I myself together with Accounting Chamber members will try to introduce our audit group to [Naftogaz CEO] Mr. Kobolev," Patskan told reporters.

"We have provided a list of documents that we need to examine at Ukrtransgaz. The same list will be provided to Naftogaz," he added.