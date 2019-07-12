Naftogaz raises $335 mln in three-year notes and EUR600 mln in five-year notes – source

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has placed three-year loan participation notes worth $335 million and five-year loan participation notes worth EUR600 million, a source in banking circles told Interfax.

The yield of the dollar issue was set at 7.375%, the yield of the issue in euros was 7.125%.

Since July 8, the company has been holding a road show of a five-year issue in euros in London and Frankfurt, but it also has offered investors dollar-denominated securities with a maturity of three years.

The initial benchmark yield of the dollar-denominated notes was about 7.75% and that of the euro-denominated notes was about 7.5%.

The deal was organized by Citi and Deutsche Bank.