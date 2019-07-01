Economy

11:03 01.07.2019

Naftogaz sees 71% fall in net profit in 2018 – consolidated statements

3 min read
Naftogaz sees 71% fall in net profit in 2018 – consolidated statements

 National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy in 2018 saw UAH 11.567 billion in net profit, which is 70.6% less than in 2017 (UAH 39.449 billion), according to the group's consolidated statements published on Thursday.

The group's net income decreased by UAH 27.9 billion compared to 2017, mostly due to the effects of reflecting the Stockholm arbitration decisions in both 2017 and 2018. In 2017, Naftogaz recognized UAH 12.6 billion of net positive effect of the Stockholm arbitration decisions on the group's operating income. In March 2018, Naftogaz recognized expenses of UAH 4.8 billion related to the additional VAT paid by the group in relation to the awards.

In addition to the one-off effects of the arbitration awards, the following factors have influenced the group's results for 2018. The allowance for impairment of receivables increased by UAH 7.0 billion compared to 2017 due to a weaker collection of payments for balancing services.

According to a document audited by Deloitte, sales revenue grew by 12.7% or UAH 28.834 billion in 2018, to UAH 256.312 billion, and gross profit – by 10.2% or UAH 7.152 billion, to UAH 77.483 billion.

In terms of segments, revenue in 2018 was received from an integrated gas business (UAH 137.825 billion, in 2017 – UAH 118.447 billion), gas transit (UAH 72.347 billion, 2017 – UAH 73.937 billion); Ukrnafta (UAH 36.113 billion, 2017 – UAH 26.907 billion); gas domestic transmission (UAH 27.168 billion, in 2017 – UAH 27.621 billion); oil midstream and downstream (UAH 12.98 billion, in 2017 – UAH 11.33 billion); gas storage (UAH 1.796 billion, in 2017 – UAH 0.958 billion); other (UAH 1.378 billion, in 2017 – UAH 1.361 billion); elimination (-UAH 33.295 billion, in 2017 – (-UAH 33.083 billion)).

In terms of the geography of sales revenues, the largest share came from domestic revenues (in 2018 – UAH 177.18 billion, in 2017 – UAH 147.309 billion), the Russian Federation (in 2018 – UAH 76.048 billion, in 2017 – UAH 77.511 billion), Europe (in 2018 – UAH 2.579 billion, in 2017 – UAH 2.201 billion), Egypt (in 2018 – UAH 0.505 billion, in 2017 – UAH 0.457 billion).

The total amount of borrowings of the group in 2018 decreased by 5.6% (by UAH 3.316 billion) and by the end of the year amounted to UAH 55.999 billion. The cost of debt servicing (bank interest costs) decreased from UAH 7.308 billion in 2017 to UAH 5.016 billion in 2018. Income from interest on deposits in bank accounts increased from UAH 1.244 billion to UAH 1.691 billion. The rate on loans in hryvnia increased from 18% in 2017 to 20% in 2018, in U.S. dollars – from 7% in 2017 to 8% in 2018, in euros – remained unchanged – 2%.

Tags: #naftogaz #gaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:17 01.07.2019
Naftogaz increases share of gas imports to 66% in 2018

Naftogaz increases share of gas imports to 66% in 2018

16:15 28.06.2019
Gazprom hasn't received official gas swap offers from Ukraine, only statements from Naftogaz managers on social media

Gazprom hasn't received official gas swap offers from Ukraine, only statements from Naftogaz managers on social media

17:26 18.06.2019
Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

16:54 18.06.2019
Naftogaz pays $500 mln on loan under World Bank guarantees

Naftogaz pays $500 mln on loan under World Bank guarantees

17:15 14.06.2019
Ukrtransgaz claims threat to operation of GTS over lack of funds

Ukrtransgaz claims threat to operation of GTS over lack of funds

15:14 14.06.2019
Naftogaz cuts price of gas for public in June by 11.8% from previously announced figure

Naftogaz cuts price of gas for public in June by 11.8% from previously announced figure

11:13 12.06.2019
Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

17:10 06.06.2019
Naftogaz asking govt to postpone payment of dividends, help to attract loans for pumping gas into UGS facilities

Naftogaz asking govt to postpone payment of dividends, help to attract loans for pumping gas into UGS facilities

10:04 06.06.2019
Naftogaz should reduce price of gas for public in June by UAH 800-900 per 1,000 cubic meters

Naftogaz should reduce price of gas for public in June by UAH 800-900 per 1,000 cubic meters

15:26 04.06.2019
Ukrtransgaz in June to test operation of newly created TSO of Ukraine, to start creating legal entity from July

Ukrtransgaz in June to test operation of newly created TSO of Ukraine, to start creating legal entity from July

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Group DF refutes information about alleged sale of Firtash's stake in Inter TV channel

EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

EBRD may lend EUR 60 mln to Naftogaz for purchase of gas

One-, two-, and five-kopiika coins to cease to be legal tender in Ukraine – NBU

Zelensky reshuffles National Investment Council

LATEST

Darnitsa joins the European Business Association

Kyivstar plans to provide access to 4G for 75% of Ukrainian population in 2019

Ukrainian mobile communications market first in six year to grow higher than inflation in 2019 – Kyivstar

Group DF refutes information about alleged sale of Firtash's stake in Inter TV channel

Prices of electricity for small non-households to grow by 10-25% from July 1

Ukrenergo signs agreement with ENTSO-E on exchange of data on Transparency Platform

EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

Guaranteed Buyer starts concluding electricity sale and purchase agreements on new feed-in tariff

Liovochkin affiliated company requests mandatory buyout of shares from Zakarpattiaoblenergo minority stakeholders

Budgets lose UAH 10 bln from shadow petroleum market of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD