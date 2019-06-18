NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has canceled the mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19, the National Bank of Ukraine reported on its website.

"To further simplify doing business in Ukraine, the National Bank cancels the requirement for the mandatory sale of foreign exchange earnings ... Business receipts credited to their distribution accounts during June 19 are no longer subject to mandatory sale," the report said.

According to the report, the abolition of the mandatory sale of foreign currency will not affect macrofinancial stability.