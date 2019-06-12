Nova Poshta to open Lviv innovative sorting terminal in Sept

Nova Poshta plans to open another innovative sorting terminal in Lviv in September 2019, director of the group Oleksandr Bulba has said at a briefing at Dunapack Ukraine plant (Oleshky, Kherson region).

"We also continue to develop our logistics infrastructure and plan to open another facility - Lviv Innovation Terminal, which will be even larger in scale than the previously opened innovation terminal in Khmelnytsky," he said.

According to the director of the company, working areas in the Lviv terminal will be divided into cargo and parcel logistics, additional space will be built, as well as the number of jobs will be raised.

According to Bulba, investment in the opening of Lviv Innovation Terminal is comparable to investments in the new Khmelnytsky terminal.

The technical launch of the new terminal in Lviv is scheduled for the end of summer, the official opening for September.