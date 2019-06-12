Economy

18:58 12.06.2019

Nova Poshta to open Lviv innovative sorting terminal in Sept

1 min read
Nova Poshta to open Lviv innovative sorting terminal in Sept

Nova Poshta plans to open another innovative sorting terminal in Lviv in September 2019, director of the group Oleksandr Bulba has said at a briefing at Dunapack Ukraine plant (Oleshky, Kherson region).

"We also continue to develop our logistics infrastructure and plan to open another facility - Lviv Innovation Terminal, which will be even larger in scale than the previously opened innovation terminal in Khmelnytsky," he said.

According to the director of the company, working areas in the Lviv terminal will be divided into cargo and parcel logistics, additional space will be built, as well as the number of jobs will be raised.

According to Bulba, investment in the opening of Lviv Innovation Terminal is comparable to investments in the new Khmelnytsky terminal.

The technical launch of the new terminal in Lviv is scheduled for the end of summer, the official opening for September.

Tags: #terminal #lviv #ukraine #nova_poshta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:59 12.06.2019
Incompleteness of real judicial reform hinders economic growth in Ukraine – U.S. Embassy economic counselor

Incompleteness of real judicial reform hinders economic growth in Ukraine – U.S. Embassy economic counselor

18:30 12.06.2019
Interdepartmental commission gets four applications to take part in tender to develop Dolphin field via PSA

Interdepartmental commission gets four applications to take part in tender to develop Dolphin field via PSA

18:01 12.06.2019
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Lajčák to visit Kyiv on Thursday

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Lajčák to visit Kyiv on Thursday

17:53 12.06.2019
UNIMOT, if wins PSA tender, will develop deposit in partnership with western operator

UNIMOT, if wins PSA tender, will develop deposit in partnership with western operator

17:53 12.06.2019
Greek energy company interested in oil and gas auctions, could invest EUR 1.2 mln

Greek energy company interested in oil and gas auctions, could invest EUR 1.2 mln

17:44 12.06.2019
Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

17:39 12.06.2019
Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

17:19 12.06.2019
Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

16:47 12.06.2019
UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

16:37 12.06.2019
Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Interdepartmental commission gets four applications to take part in tender to develop Dolphin field via PSA

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

Nonresidents buy over half of debut issue of six-year govt bonds

LATEST

EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

Annual meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Trade and Investment Council scheduled for autumn – U.S. Trade Council

U.S. ready to help Ukraine prepare for possible blocking of gas transit in 2020

Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

Ukraine increases exports of titanium ore by 6.1% in Jan-May

Kyiv seeks to build waste recycling plant with annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

Nova Poshta opens over 700 new depots in Ukraine, boosts delivery volumes in Jan-May

Deputy construction minister proposes to build Kyiv City with govt, business district in Telychka industrial zone

PM proposes EBRD president to consider holding general meeting of bank in Ukraine in 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD