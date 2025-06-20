Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:34 20.06.2025

Farmers in 3 Ukrainian regions begin 2025 harvest, output lags 28% behind last year

1 min read
Farmers in 3 Ukrainian regions begin 2025 harvest, output lags 28% behind last year

Farmers in three Ukrainian regions have begun harvesting early grain and leguminous crops, gathering 34,800 tonnes of new-crop grain from 14,200 hectares – 28% less than at the same point last year, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

According to the ministry, farmers in Odesa, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions have harvested 33,900 tonnes of barley from 13,600 hectares, with a yield of 2.49 tonnes/ha, and 900 tonnes of peas from 600 hectares, yielding 1.52 tonnes/ha.

The ministry forecasts that the largest harvesting areas will be in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions, where peak harvesting is expected to begin in late June or early July.

According to the update, 1.398 million hectares across Ukraine are planted with barley this year, while peas occupy 210,400 hectares. In total, early grain and leguminous crops cover 11.1 million hectares.

In 2024, the harvest officially started on June 21, when farmers in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions collected 48,300 tonnes of new-crop grain, including 1,100 tonnes of wheat (yield: 2.2 tonnes/ha), 39,900 tonnes of barley (2.98 tonnes/ha), and 7,300 tonnes of peas (2.2 tonnes/ha).

