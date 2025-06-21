Ukrainian financial sector meets EU requirements by 75-77% – Pyshny

The indicator that measures the compliance of the Ukrainian financial sector with EU requirements, according to the latest measurements, is 75-77%, the National Bank of Ukraine sets a task by 2027 to implement everything necessary for maximum equivalence, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny said.

"According to the equivalence indicator of what the sector is in relation to EU requirements, independent measurements were recently made that showed 75-77% compliance of the financial sector with the requirements required in the EU," Pyshny said on the air of a telethon on Friday.

According to him, the implementation of all EU requirements should not be mechanical, because it is similar to catching up with a goal that is constantly moving forward.

He said the EU is currently discussing the need for deregulation, fueling competitiveness, so the regulatory field may change.

"Ukraine can contribute to the quality of these deregulations. Regulation is a smart architecture, and in order for it to be properly calibrated, it is necessary to take into account the unique experience of Ukraine," the NBU governor said.

Pyshny said there are still things that need to be additionally implemented into the legal institutional status, and the National Bank will soon come up with relevant proposals to the MPs.

"We have several challenges, in particular, the approach that is related to the need to implement all relevant norms and the acquis communautaire as soon as possible without exception (…) The National Bank has set itself the goal of fully implementing everything necessary for maximum equivalence of legislation by 2027," he said.