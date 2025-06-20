Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:42 20.06.2025

Dominance of imported cheese causes significant harm to domestic cheesemakers

1 min read
 Sales of domestic cheese are being maintained exclusively through the use of promotional sales, and the results of most operators are still far from last year's level, domestic cheesemakers consider the import of European cheese to be the main obstacle, the information and analytical agency Infagro reported.

"The expected decrease in cheese imports due to the strengthening of the euro exchange rate has not yet occurred. In May, 30% more hard, semi-hard and "white" cheeses were imported to Ukraine. Separately, purchases of hard and semi-hard cheeses increased by 22% compared to May last year," analysts noted.

They noted that imported cheese occupies a fairly significant share of the Ukrainian market, and promotions are used no less actively in the sales of European cheese than in the sales of Ukrainian-made cheese.

Despite huge problems with sales, Ukrainian cheese producers do not reduce the base prices for their products, while promotional discounts often reach 25%, Infagro stated.

