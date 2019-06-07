Economy

13:30 07.06.2019

Gazprom ready to start supplying gas to Ukraine for 25% less than cost of reverse supplies

1 min read
Gazprom ready to start supplying gas to Ukraine for 25% less than cost of reverse supplies

Gazprom is ready to start talks regarding direct supplies of gas for 25% less than it costs to pump gas in reverse to the country.

"The most important issue is to sign a direct contract to supply gas to Ukraine," Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said at a meeting with Ukrainian opposition politicians Yuriy Boiko and Viktor Medvedchuk.

Miller said he was in favor of direct talks with Kyiv regarding gas issues.

Medvedchuk said the price of gas for Ukrainian households could not exceed UAH 4,000.

Tags: #gazprom #ukraine #gas
