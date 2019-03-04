Economy

13:17 04.03.2019

Ukraine pays $444.4 mln to service rescheduled eurobonds

Ukraine's Finance Ministry on March 1, 2019 paid the seventh coupon for loan participation notes (LPN, eurobonds), the press service of the ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The ministry said that the total sum paid was $444.4 million.

As reported, these notes were issued as part of a debt operation conducted by Ukraine in 2015 with state and guaranteed state debt, as well as the restructuring of foreign borrowings of Kyiv city, Ukravtodor and state-owned enterprise Pivdene (Yuzhnoye) Design Bureau (Dnipro).

The interest rate for all these bonds was set at 7.75% per annum. Interest income is accrued and paid twice a year - on March 1 and September 1, starting from March 1, 2016. The maturity of the notes is September 1 of the corresponding year - from 2019 to 2027.

The total amount of the first coupon payment was $473.313 million, the second, third and fourth – $505.429 million, and the fifth – $444.4 million and the sixth – $444 million.

Interfax-Ukraine
