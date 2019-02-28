Ukraine signs protocol on fish catch in Azov Sea with Russia

KYIV. Feb 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine and Russia via diplomatic channels have signed a protocol regarding quotas for industrial fishing in the Sea of Azov, according to the State Fisheries Agency of Ukraine.

"After lengthy consultations with relevant executive authorities, it was decided to send the protocol for signature to the Russian side through diplomatic channels so that Ukrainian fishermen could continue catching aquatic biological resources in the Sea of Azov within the legal framework... the protocol was signed through diplomatic channels," Head of the State Fisheries Agency Yaroslav Belov said.

According to him, the protocol stipulates the issue of the transfer of the detained fishermen to the country, which citizens they are. The document should help to increase the level of safety of Ukrainian fishermen in the course of their economic activity.

In addition, it provides for the distribution of the catch quota in the amount of 9,000 tonnes for Ukraine and 6,000 tonnes for the Russian Federation.

As reported, the work of the Ukrainian-Russian commission on fisheries in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait was blocked in October 2018.