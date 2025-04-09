Energoatom plans to repair all 9 units of controlled NPPs by late Aug - Kotin

Energoatom has already carried out scheduled repairs on two power units and intends to complete them by the end of August on all nine power units of nuclear power plants under the control of Ukraine: Khmelnytsky, Rivne and Pivdennoukrainsk.

"We have already carried out two units for repairs. By the end of August, everything will be repaired," he said at a briefing at the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, a correspondent of the Energy Reform online portal reports from the scene.

As reported, the capacity of the three nuclear power plants is 7.8 GW.