Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:15 14.04.2025

Nibulon automates work of laboratories, elevator complexes

1 min read

One of the largest operators of the grain market of Ukraine, Nibulon LLC, has automated all workplaces in its laboratories, the press service of the agricultural holding said on Facebook.

"Recently, we have completely automated workplaces in laboratories. From now on, all data from laboratory equipment is immediately transmitted to the computer. Due to this, the human impact on the process of analyzing and determining the quality of grain is completely minimized," the holding said.

The agricultural holding said they also equipped the network of elevator complexes with high-precision equipment, improved the quality of research through an independent audit of the equipment. In addition, the laboratory staff is staffed by highly qualified specialists with many years of experience, who ensure the accuracy of tests using the most modern methods.

Nibulon said they create all the conditions for obtaining fast and accurate results when determining the quality of grains, legumes and oilseeds.

Nibulon LLC was established in 1991. Before the Russian military invasion, the grain trader had 27 transshipment terminals and crop reception complexes, capacity for one-time storage of 2.25 million tonnes of agricultural products, a fleet of 83 vessels (including 23 tugboats), and also owned Mykolaiv Shipbuilding Plant.

Tags: #nibulon #automatization

MORE ABOUT

19:41 05.02.2024
Nibulon to replenish fleet with Scania and Stas equipment as part of logistics business development

Nibulon to replenish fleet with Scania and Stas equipment as part of logistics business development

18:07 20.07.2023
Almost third of Nibulon's land bank mined - top manager

Almost third of Nibulon's land bank mined - top manager

20:28 14.07.2023
Nibulon starts construction of demining vessel at shipyards of Mykolaiv

Nibulon starts construction of demining vessel at shipyards of Mykolaiv

19:32 30.06.2023
Nibulon invests EUR 27 mln in construction of granary, flour mill in Izmail

Nibulon invests EUR 27 mln in construction of granary, flour mill in Izmail

16:56 26.10.2020
Nibulon may become center for localization of shipbuilding in Ukraine - Deputy PM

Nibulon may become center for localization of shipbuilding in Ukraine - Deputy PM

12:48 24.07.2020
EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

14:40 12.10.2018
Nibulon to invest $19 mln in river terminal in Zaporizhia region

Nibulon to invest $19 mln in river terminal in Zaporizhia region

18:30 10.08.2018
Nibulon to increase storage capacity of five reloading terminals

Nibulon to increase storage capacity of five reloading terminals

14:19 04.07.2018
Nibulon seeks to implement $2 bln investment project in Egypt

Nibulon seeks to implement $2 bln investment project in Egypt

18:12 18.04.2018
Nibulon seeks to start building cargo sea vessels

Nibulon seeks to start building cargo sea vessels

HOT NEWS

Centrenergo suffers about EUR250 mln in losses from Russian attacks -

Energoatom plans to repair all 9 units of controlled NPPs by late Aug - Kotin

EIB provides Ukraine with EUR 300 mln for restoration of energy, critical infrastructure

Ukraine receives another EUR1 bln from EU under ERA initiative – Ministry of Finance

EU disburses EUR 1 bln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Ukrainian PM

LATEST

UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

Dairy Alliance Group of Companies exports products to 27 countries for UAH 1 bln in 2024

DTEK restores power supply to 75,500 households in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions in week

Talks with Bulgaria on equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP units 3 and 4 still ongoing amid its initiative to raise agreement price

Epicenter plans to open five Food Markets in its shopping centers in 2025

Over 1,560 applications registered for participation in third group of REDpreneurUA program

Grain export rates lag behind last year's by 5 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

No returning to pre-war conditions of agricultural trade with EU

Return of Trump's 25% steel tariff hurts Interpipe, U.S. clients amid pipe shortage

Ukroliyaprom to request Ukrainian govt support for supplying oil extraction plants with raw materials

AD
AD