Nibulon automates work of laboratories, elevator complexes

One of the largest operators of the grain market of Ukraine, Nibulon LLC, has automated all workplaces in its laboratories, the press service of the agricultural holding said on Facebook.

"Recently, we have completely automated workplaces in laboratories. From now on, all data from laboratory equipment is immediately transmitted to the computer. Due to this, the human impact on the process of analyzing and determining the quality of grain is completely minimized," the holding said.

The agricultural holding said they also equipped the network of elevator complexes with high-precision equipment, improved the quality of research through an independent audit of the equipment. In addition, the laboratory staff is staffed by highly qualified specialists with many years of experience, who ensure the accuracy of tests using the most modern methods.

Nibulon said they create all the conditions for obtaining fast and accurate results when determining the quality of grains, legumes and oilseeds.

Nibulon LLC was established in 1991. Before the Russian military invasion, the grain trader had 27 transshipment terminals and crop reception complexes, capacity for one-time storage of 2.25 million tonnes of agricultural products, a fleet of 83 vessels (including 23 tugboats), and also owned Mykolaiv Shipbuilding Plant.