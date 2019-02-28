Economy

15:24 28.02.2019

Naftogaz starts process of recovering debts from Gazprom in Luxembourg

1 min read
 NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has started the process of recovering $2.6 billion from Gazprom (Russia) under the decisions of the Stockholm arbitration within the jurisdiction of Luxembourg.

"We have already received gas for a total of $2.1 billion. The rest is collected through the enforcement process in several jurisdictions – the Netherlands, Britain, Switzerland, and the United States, and recently in Luxembourg. In the near future, processes in other countries are also possible," Naftogaz said on Facebook.

Tags: #stockholm_court #naftogaz #gaz #gazprom
