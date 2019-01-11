We managed to ensure macro-financial stabilization, Ukraine's exit from risk zone by joint efforts – Poroshenko
President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko believes that in 2018 Ukraine managed to ensure macro-financial stabilization and the country's exit from the risk zone associated with the default.
"Four years ago, Ukraine was approaching default and a national catastrophe. But we managed together to ensure macro-financial stabilization and Ukraine's exit from the risk zone. The toughest time is behind," he said on Twitter on Friday morning.