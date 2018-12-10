Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 1.4% in Nov, up to 10% in annual terms - statistics

The rise in consumer prices in Ukraine in November 2018 slowed down to 1.4% from 1.7% in October and 1.9% in November and since the beginning of the year has reached 8.9%, the State Statistics Service has reported.

According to the agency, in annual terms (November 2018 from November 2017) inflation has grown to 10% from 9.5% in October and 8.9% in September.

Underlying inflation in November 2018 also decreased to 1.1% from 1.3% in October and 1.9% in September, while in the 11 months of 2018 it reached 8.1%.

In annual terms, underlying inflation also increased slightly to 8.9% from 8.8% in October and 8.7% in September.

As reported, inflation in Ukraine in 2017 increased to 13.7% compared to 12.4% in 2016, which, however, was significantly lower than in the past years: 43.3% in 2015 and 24.9% in 2014.