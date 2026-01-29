NBU raises estimate of intl reserves to $65 bln in late 2026, to $72.9 bln in 2027

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) increased the estimate of international reserves at the end of 2026 to $65 billion from $52.2 billion, for 2027 – to $72.9 billion from $59.2 billion.

"External assistance will enable Ukraine both to finance the still-high budget deficits caused by the war and to maintain the high level of reserves… This will enable the NBU to support the sustainability of the FX market and implement FX liberalization measures provided that risks are under control," the National Bank said in a release on Thursday.

The regulator recalled that at the end of 2025, the EU Council decided to provide Ukraine with EUR 90 billion in financial assistance in 2026-2027 under the Ukraine Support Loan (USL). Support will also continue under the existing ERA Loans mechanism. Negotiations are also ongoing on a new IMF program totaling $8.1 billion.