Ukrnafta pays almost UAH 100 bln to state over three years under state management

During three years of state management, JSC Ukrnafta, according to recent data, paid UAH 96.7 billion in taxes, fees, customs payments and dividends to the state budget, the company reported on Thursday.

"The results of Ukrnafta are an example of effective and responsible state management, which is especially important for the country amid a full-scale war. This concerns not only financial performance but also trust in the state as an owner," said Naftogaz Group CEO Serhiy Koretsky.

In 2025, Ukrnafta contributed UAH 28.6 billion in taxes, fees, and customs duties, and UAH 5 billion in dividends.

Final figures will be confirmed after the financial year closes and an independent audit is completed.

"The company maintains strict fiscal discipline. We understand that tax revenues directly support the Armed Forces, local communities, and the overall resilience of the Ukrainian economy," said Ukrnafta CEO Bohdan Kukura.

Overall, over three years of state management, the company has contributed UAH 81.4 billion in taxes, fees, and customs duties, and UAH 15.3 billion in dividends, according to preliminary data.

As previously reported, Ukrnafta posted a net profit of UAH 5.2 billion in the first half of 2025, compared with UAH 16.38 billion for 2024.