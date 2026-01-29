Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:31 29.01.2026

Approval of new IMF program for Ukraine under baseline scenario expected in third decade of Feb – NBU Governor

Approval of new IMF program for Ukraine under baseline scenario expected in third decade of Feb – NBU Governor

The Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Andriy Pyshnyy, expects the Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to consider approving a new program for Ukraine in the amount of $8.1 billion in February.

"The baseline scenario for developments in this matter is likely the third ten-day period of February, in terms of both the adoption of the relevant decision and news from Washington regarding the new International Monetary Fund program," he said at a press briefing on the National Bank of Ukraine’s monetary policy decisions.

Pyshnyy added that, to achieve this, Ukraine still needs to complete "some homework."

