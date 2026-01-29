Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:50 29.01.2026

Zelenskyy: Naftogaz imports more than 50% of its own electricity consumption needs

1 min read
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky to discuss the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s oil and gas infrastructure and the restoration of gas infrastructure facilities.

“Yesterday, another agreement was concluded with the European Investment Bank for €50 million, and it is the EIB and the EBRD that are providing the bulk of financial support. Sergii Koretskyi also reported on the implementation of long-term agreements with partners in Europe, as well as on several strategic development projects in the oil and gas sector. Naftogaz is also importing electricity, covering more than 50% of its own consumption needs, thereby supporting the entire system,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The President noted that sufficient volumes of gas continue to be imported and supply channels have been significantly diversified.

“It is also essential to ensure equipment is restored and replaced – all the relevant tasks have been issued. I thank all our partners who are supporting and helping us,” the President stressed.

