Production of school buses in Ukraine in 2025 increases by 47% – Kysylevsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kysylevskyy.official

Production of school buses in Ukraine in 2025 increased by 47% – to 728 units, primarily thanks to the state program School Bus, financed by the government and communities in the amount of UAH 2.7 billion, said Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevsky.

According to him, 695 buses have been produced under this program.

"State and local funding has ensured solvent demand, and directing these funds to bus production in Ukraine was made possible by the localization policy in public procurement," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Kysylevsky noted that the School Bus program now accounts for 95% of buses produced in Ukraine. Projected procurement volumes allow factories in Cherkasy, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, and Lutsk to plan investments in the production of new public transport models, including large-capacity buses.

"Over 200 Ukrainian enterprises across communities nationwide are involved in the production chain for each bus," he added.

He also reminded that four Ukrainian manufacturers participate in the School Bus program, producing buses under the brands Ataman (Isuzu), ZAZ, Etalon, and Bogdan. To participate, companies were required to ensure a minimum 25% localization of their vehicles in 2025, rising to 30% in 2026.

"The use of localization and funding for the School Bus program will continue. The 2026 state budget allocates UAH 2 billion for the program, with additional funding provided by local communities," Kysylevsky said.

As previously reported, according to Etalon Corporation’s estimates, up to 900 school buses could be delivered this year. The state budget subsidy for the 2025 purchase of school buses amounted to UAH 1.6 billion.