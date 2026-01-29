Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:17 29.01.2026

Production of school buses in Ukraine in 2025 increases by 47% – Kysylevsky

2 min read
Production of school buses in Ukraine in 2025 increases by 47% – Kysylevsky
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kysylevskyy.official

Production of school buses in Ukraine in 2025 increased by 47% – to 728 units, primarily thanks to the state program School Bus, financed by the government and communities in the amount of UAH 2.7 billion, said Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevsky.

According to him, 695 buses have been produced under this program.

"State and local funding has ensured solvent demand, and directing these funds to bus production in Ukraine was made possible by the localization policy in public procurement," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Kysylevsky noted that the School Bus program now accounts for 95% of buses produced in Ukraine. Projected procurement volumes allow factories in Cherkasy, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, and Lutsk to plan investments in the production of new public transport models, including large-capacity buses.

"Over 200 Ukrainian enterprises across communities nationwide are involved in the production chain for each bus," he added.

He also reminded that four Ukrainian manufacturers participate in the School Bus program, producing buses under the brands Ataman (Isuzu), ZAZ, Etalon, and Bogdan. To participate, companies were required to ensure a minimum 25% localization of their vehicles in 2025, rising to 30% in 2026.

"The use of localization and funding for the School Bus program will continue. The 2026 state budget allocates UAH 2 billion for the program, with additional funding provided by local communities," Kysylevsky said.

As previously reported, according to Etalon Corporation’s estimates, up to 900 school buses could be delivered this year. The state budget subsidy for the 2025 purchase of school buses amounted to UAH 1.6 billion.

Tags: #school_buses

MORE ABOUT

16:54 29.04.2025
Govt allocates another UAH 273.7 mln for purchase of school buses

Govt allocates another UAH 273.7 mln for purchase of school buses

14:36 21.06.2024
Govt allocates UAH 1 bln subvention for purchase of school buses - Shmyhal

Govt allocates UAH 1 bln subvention for purchase of school buses - Shmyhal

15:00 13.07.2023
Etalon Corporation will supply 43 school buses to Kyiv region for UAH 127.7 mln, 28 to Odesa region for UAH 82.5 mln

Etalon Corporation will supply 43 school buses to Kyiv region for UAH 127.7 mln, 28 to Odesa region for UAH 82.5 mln

HOT NEWS

NBU raises estimate of intl reserves to $65 bln in late 2026, to $72.9 bln in 2027

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine in 2026 to 7.5%, to 6% in 2027

Ukraine's National Bank expectedly cuts key policy rate from 15.5% to 15% per annum

Energy truce with Russia unlikely – Gerus

Australian European Lithium acquires American Velta Holding with mining, production in Ukraine

LATEST

Ukrnafta pays almost UAH 100 bln to state over three years under state management

Approval of new IMF program for Ukraine under baseline scenario expected in third decade of Feb – NBU Governor

Zelenskyy: Naftogaz imports more than 50% of its own electricity consumption needs

NBU raises estimate of intl reserves to $65 bln in late 2026, to $72.9 bln in 2027

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine in 2026 to 7.5%, to 6% in 2027

Ukraine's National Bank expectedly cuts key policy rate from 15.5% to 15% per annum

Pokrovsk Mining plans to increase manganese concentrate production more than threefold in 2026

Kyivstar increases EBITDA, revenue by 24-26% in 2025, better than forecast – VEON

Energy truce with Russia unlikely – Gerus

Power system needs private investment to cover generation deficit – Ukrenergo CEO

AD
AD