Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:08 28.01.2026

Pokrovsk Mining plans to increase manganese concentrate production more than threefold in 2026

2 min read

PrJSC Pokrovsk Mining and Processing Plant (previously – Ordzhonikidze Mining, Dnipropetrovsk region) plans to increase manganese concentrate production by 3.44 times in 2026 compared to the previous year, to 220,000 tonnes.

According to the plant’s interim report for the fourth quarter of 2025, the plant produced 63,900 tonnes of manganese concentrate worth UAH 342.138 million and sold 25,400 tonnes for UAH 216.309 million in 2025.

The report notes that the plant is considering selling its products not only to its regular clients, JSC ZFP and JSC NFP, but also for export to improve the company’s financial position, with potential markets including Switzerland and Georgia.

The company also plans to launch operations at the Chykalivka Quarry No. 2 in March 2026, where rotor complexes No. 9 and No. 2 and walking excavators will be used for ore extraction. Starting in April 2026, the Northern Quarry will also be brought online, featuring rotor complex No. 4 and walking excavators for ore mining.

"The plant plans to produce 220,000 tonnes of concentrate from ore extracted at Chykalivka No. 2 and Northern quarries. The company is also considering the introduction of new technologies in manganese ore mining," the report states.

The report further notes that the company is currently idle. Its main clients are JSC NFP and JSC ZFP, with the domestic market being the primary sales outlet. Sales have been conducted through direct contracts with the end buyers.

