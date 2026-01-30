Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:29 30.01.2026

EU allocates EUR 10 mln for development of digital services in Ukraine – ministry

2 min read
EU allocates EUR 10 mln for development of digital services in Ukraine – ministry

The European Union has allocated EUR 10 million for development of digital services, in particular, for updating the Trembita 2.0 system and training of specialists, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said in a statement on Friday.

"New funding will allow us to implement Trembita 2.0 and adapt data management to European standards. We are steadily moving toward our strategic goal of integrating Ukraine into the European Union’s Single Digital Market," said acting Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Borniakov in a press release.

According to the statement, the EU funding will also support the development of administrative service centers. This includes updating the Vulyk system to connect even more centers and improve their operations, as well as enhancing data oversight through a system that tracks when officials access personal data.

The ministry added that new data management rules aligned with EU standards are planned, along with the expansion of cross-border services. This will support Ukraine’s integration into the EU single market for services, goods, and capital.

Overall, since the start of Ukraine’s digital partnership with the EU, joint investments have exceeded EUR 80 million, forming the foundation for services used by Ukrainians.

The project is being implemented by the e-Governance Academy in Estonia.

Earlier reports noted that Italy funded efforts to strengthen cybersecurity in Ternopil region, providing about EUR 900,000.

Tags: #ministry_of_digital_transformation_of_ukraine #eu

MORE ABOUT

09:26 30.01.2026
Ukraine may receive first tranche from EU under EUR 90 bln loan in early April – Dombrovskis

Ukraine may receive first tranche from EU under EUR 90 bln loan in early April – Dombrovskis

20:09 27.01.2026
EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

15:41 24.01.2026
EU mobilises part of civil aid from EUR 90 bln loan to support Ukraine's energy system – French Embassy

EU mobilises part of civil aid from EUR 90 bln loan to support Ukraine's energy system – French Embassy

17:41 23.01.2026
EU roadmap provides for accelerated accession of Ukraine by 2027 – Orbán

EU roadmap provides for accelerated accession of Ukraine by 2027 – Orbán

19:30 22.01.2026
EU allocates first EUR 10 mln to create new Special Tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders – Kallas

EU allocates first EUR 10 mln to create new Special Tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders – Kallas

18:15 21.01.2026
Dombrovskis: Ukraine's accession to EU to strengthen security, add growth potential

Dombrovskis: Ukraine's accession to EU to strengthen security, add growth potential

11:58 13.01.2026
Ukraine expects effective response from EU and NATO countries to the use of Oreshnik missile system – Kondratiuk

Ukraine expects effective response from EU and NATO countries to the use of Oreshnik missile system – Kondratiuk

11:38 13.01.2026
New package of EU sanctions against Russia may be adopted by Feb 24 – media

New package of EU sanctions against Russia may be adopted by Feb 24 – media

19:54 07.01.2026
Ukraine expects much from Cyprus' presidency of EU Council – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects much from Cyprus' presidency of EU Council – Zelenskyy

20:41 06.01.2026
Von der Leyen: Meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders was powerful demonstration of unity for Ukraine

Von der Leyen: Meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders was powerful demonstration of unity for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

NBU raises estimate of intl reserves to $65 bln in late 2026, to $72.9 bln in 2027

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine in 2026 to 7.5%, to 6% in 2027

Ukraine's National Bank expectedly cuts key policy rate from 15.5% to 15% per annum

Energy truce with Russia unlikely – Gerus

Australian European Lithium acquires American Velta Holding with mining, production in Ukraine

LATEST

Cabinet expands coverage under business war risk insurance program, simplifies application submission – Svyrydenko

Ukrnafta pays almost UAH 100 bln to state over three years under state management

Approval of new IMF program for Ukraine under baseline scenario expected in third decade of Feb – NBU Governor

Production of school buses in Ukraine in 2025 increases by 47% – Kysylevsky

Zelenskyy: Naftogaz imports more than 50% of its own electricity consumption needs

NBU raises estimate of intl reserves to $65 bln in late 2026, to $72.9 bln in 2027

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine in 2026 to 7.5%, to 6% in 2027

Ukraine's National Bank expectedly cuts key policy rate from 15.5% to 15% per annum

Pokrovsk Mining plans to increase manganese concentrate production more than threefold in 2026

Kyivstar increases EBITDA, revenue by 24-26% in 2025, better than forecast – VEON

AD
AD