EU allocates EUR 10 mln for development of digital services in Ukraine – ministry

The European Union has allocated EUR 10 million for development of digital services, in particular, for updating the Trembita 2.0 system and training of specialists, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said in a statement on Friday.

"New funding will allow us to implement Trembita 2.0 and adapt data management to European standards. We are steadily moving toward our strategic goal of integrating Ukraine into the European Union’s Single Digital Market," said acting Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Borniakov in a press release.

According to the statement, the EU funding will also support the development of administrative service centers. This includes updating the Vulyk system to connect even more centers and improve their operations, as well as enhancing data oversight through a system that tracks when officials access personal data.

The ministry added that new data management rules aligned with EU standards are planned, along with the expansion of cross-border services. This will support Ukraine’s integration into the EU single market for services, goods, and capital.

Overall, since the start of Ukraine’s digital partnership with the EU, joint investments have exceeded EUR 80 million, forming the foundation for services used by Ukrainians.

The project is being implemented by the e-Governance Academy in Estonia.

Earlier reports noted that Italy funded efforts to strengthen cybersecurity in Ternopil region, providing about EUR 900,000.