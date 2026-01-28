Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:28 28.01.2026

Kyivstar increases EBITDA, revenue by 24-26% in 2025, better than forecast – VEON

2 min read
Kyivstar increases EBITDA, revenue by 24-26% in 2025, better than forecast – VEON

The largest Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar increased revenue and EBITDA by 24-26% in 2025, which exceeds the forecast published in November 2025, according to a press release from the telecommunications holding VEON, the main shareholder of Kyivstar Group with a share of 89.6%.

According to preliminary unaudited estimates, capital expenditures in 2025 are expected to range between 29% and 31% of revenue.

VEON expects that results will exceed the 2025 forecast published on November 10, 2025, alongside its third-quarter 2025 financial results, the company said in a release.

As previously reported, Kyivstar served 22.5 million mobile subscribers in the third quarter of 2025, down 3.6% from the previous year, while the number of 4G customers increased by 2.4%, reaching 15 million.

The company posted EBITDA of UAH 7.1 billion in the third quarter of 2025, up 21.5% compared with the third quarter of 2024; in U.S. dollars, the increase was 20.4%, to $171 million.

In the first half of 2025, Kyivstar’s EBITDA rose 32% to $206 million, while revenue grew 28% to $539 million.

In August 2025, Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV) announced the completion of its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) and the start of trading of shares of Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, under the ticker KYIV.

Tags: #kyivstar

MORE ABOUT

18:46 21.01.2026
Kyivstar reports that 70% of its network normally operating

Kyivstar reports that 70% of its network normally operating

13:48 09.12.2025
Diligent Capital Partners managing partner Pasko returns to Kyivstar supervisory board, replacing Gazin

Diligent Capital Partners managing partner Pasko returns to Kyivstar supervisory board, replacing Gazin

20:09 04.12.2025
Kyivstar announces increase in tariffs to offset increased cost of key resources

Kyivstar announces increase in tariffs to offset increased cost of key resources

20:24 24.11.2025
Testing of Starlink Direct to Cell satellite communication open to all Kyivstar subscribers in Ukraine

Testing of Starlink Direct to Cell satellite communication open to all Kyivstar subscribers in Ukraine

10:55 20.11.2025
Up to one-third of Kyivstar network without power, CEO urges customers to arrange backup power for routers

Up to one-third of Kyivstar network without power, CEO urges customers to arrange backup power for routers

12:47 06.11.2025
Kyivstar may acquire 12.95 MW solar plant in Zhytomyr region – Antimonopoly Committee

Kyivstar may acquire 12.95 MW solar plant in Zhytomyr region – Antimonopoly Committee

16:11 31.10.2025
Mobile operator Kyivstar expands testing of Starlink Direct to Cell satellite connectivity across Ukraine

Mobile operator Kyivstar expands testing of Starlink Direct to Cell satellite connectivity across Ukraine

13:39 15.10.2025
Kyivstar, Mastercard plan to test Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in payment infrastructure

Kyivstar, Mastercard plan to test Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in payment infrastructure

13:17 06.10.2025
Kyivstar announces large-scale equipment upgrade to boost 4G speed, capacity

Kyivstar announces large-scale equipment upgrade to boost 4G speed, capacity

HOT NEWS

Energy truce with Russia unlikely – Gerus

Australian European Lithium acquires American Velta Holding with mining, production in Ukraine

Ukraine to receive EUR 85 mln grant through EBRD for gas purchase – Shmyhal

Ukraine to import 4 bcm of gas through winter, no supply threats – Economy Ministry

Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I announces its first closing of EUR 200 mln

LATEST

Pokrovsk Mining plans to increase manganese concentrate production more than threefold in 2026

Energy truce with Russia unlikely – Gerus

Power system needs private investment to cover generation deficit – Ukrenergo CEO

Repatriated FX export proceeds 5% up in 2025 – Ukraine's National Bank

Ministry of Economy: Ukraine, European Partners implement environmental monitoring system and damage register operations

Ukraine, Poland agree to boost gas import capacity by 20% by late April – Ukrainian minister

Australian European Lithium acquires American Velta Holding with mining, production in Ukraine

Ukraine to receive EUR 85 mln grant through EBRD for gas purchase – Shmyhal

Ukrainian industry to play key role in postwar recovery – Interpipe CEO

Demand for delivery at Glovo during blackouts up by 7.7%, number of orders at Bolt Food by about 6%

AD
AD