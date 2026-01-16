Shmyhal calls for focus on installing energy generation, not storage

The installation of generating equipment is more important for Ukraine today than storage devices, since they also need electricity, said First Deputy Prime Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"Batteries (storage devices - ER) are imported. There are a number of programs to support businesses and condominiums, in particular, grant reimbursement programs. Therefore, both batteries and generators can be purchased. But generators are more important today, because there is a generation deficit, and batteries cannot always be fully charged. Today, it is more important to import equipment to Ukraine that will generate, not store," Shmyhal said during Question Time to the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"We urge everyone to generate, not store, if possible," he said.