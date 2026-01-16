Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:18 16.01.2026

Shmyhal calls for focus on installing energy generation, not storage

1 min read

The installation of generating equipment is more important for Ukraine today than storage devices, since they also need electricity, said First Deputy Prime Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"Batteries (storage devices - ER) are imported. There are a number of programs to support businesses and condominiums, in particular, grant reimbursement programs. Therefore, both batteries and generators can be purchased. But generators are more important today, because there is a generation deficit, and batteries cannot always be fully charged. Today, it is more important to import equipment to Ukraine that will generate, not store," Shmyhal said during Question Time to the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"We urge everyone to generate, not store, if possible," he said.

Tags: #energy_generation

MORE ABOUT

20:37 08.10.2024
Epicenter co-owner: Risk for investments in gas piston power stations is price of gas

Epicenter co-owner: Risk for investments in gas piston power stations is price of gas

HOT NEWS

Ukraine with partners implement 42 different energy support projects worth $1 bln – Shmyhal

IMF may approve new program for Ukraine in Feb, it depends on Kyiv's implementation of prior actions – Fund

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

NBU introduces loan limit, eases some FX currency restrictions since Jan 14

Russia attacks 15 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine today – official

LATEST

Business expectations deteriorate for third consecutive quarter in Q4 2025 – Ukraine's National Bank survey

Dragon Capital raises $102.5 mln for Rebuild Ukraine Fund toward its $250 mln target, launches investment activity

Fuel prices may rise by UAH 2 per liter over 2 weeks, but no shortages expected – A-95 director

Ukraine with partners implement 42 different energy support projects worth $1 bln – Shmyhal

Sugar production in 2025-2026 MY in Ukraine to exceed 1.7 mln tonnes – expert

IMF may approve new program for Ukraine in Feb, it depends on Kyiv's implementation of prior actions – Fund

Ukrainian energy regulator's strategy 2030: Strengthening energy system resilience, expanding consumer rights, integration with EU

Naftogaz head denies introduction of restrictions on gas consumption in any region of Ukraine

Cargo turnover of seaports in 2025 down 15.9%, to 81.7 mln tonnes

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

AD
AD