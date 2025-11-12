Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:03 12.11.2025

Ukraine reimbursed over EUR 3.37 mln stolen in Polygraph Plant case – SAPO

The French company SURYS, which is a participant in the NABU and SAPO case regarding corruption at the State Enterprise Polygraph Plant Ukraine, transferred EUR 3.37 million (equivalent to UAH 163.38 million) to the state budget, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported on Wednesday.

"Ukraine was compensated EUR 3.37 million in the Polygraph Plant case. The French company SURYS, a participant in the NABU and SAPO case regarding corruption at the State Enterprise Polygraph Plant Ukraine, transferred EUR 3.37 million [equivalent to UAH 163.38 million] to the state budget. The National Financial Prosecutor's Office of France concluded an agreement on judicial settlement [Convention Judiciaire d'Intérêt Public] with the company, which was later approved by a Paris court," the SAPO said in a Telegram message.

The SAPO coordinated actions to protect Ukraine's interests in the French court together with the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (Parquet national financier) of France.

As previously reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau stated that Ukraine had managed to return from abroad EUR 3.37 million stolen through the corruption scheme of the State Enterprise Polygraph Plant Ukraine.

The NABU and SAPO investigation revealed that the Polygraph Plant purchased materials from a French company at inflated prices through an Estonian front company. The former director of the state enterprise received illegal benefits in the form of copyrights to the design of security elements of documents.

Eight individuals were reported of suspicion in the proceedings, including the former head of Polygraph Plant Ukraine.

According to the report, this result was possible thanks to a joint investigative group consisting of NABU and SAPO officers, as well as law enforcement officers from France and Estonia, operating under the auspices of Eurojust.

